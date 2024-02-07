Osun JUSUN Strike: Adeleke Calls For Amicable Resolution

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has pleaded for a peaceful settlement of the ongoing strike action by the Osun State Chapter of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN).

Naija News reports that the development comes as he expresses dissatisfaction with the state’s justice administration, hampered by the strike.

While hosting a delegation of JUSUN national leaders led by its President, Marwan Mustapha Adamu, Adeleke listed his interventions to end the strike, which included paying some judicial workers’ withheld salaries and negotiating with the union on their wardrobe allowances.

He clarified that the industrial action’s subject matter had nothing to do with the government’s executive branch and that the disagreement was a judicial matter.

He emphasized that his involvement was to prevent additional delays in the state’s justice administration system.

He said, “I thank you for visiting Osun state. We value your interventions. I have tried to address some of the issues but most of them are not within my purview. Your presence in Osun will speed up the resolution efforts.

“As the national body, help us interface with all the parties to find amicable resolutions. You have my full support for this assignment.”

In response, the national president of JUSUN referred to the prolonged paralysis of the Osun judiciary and the industrial strike as regrettable.

The union’s president said, “We are in Osun State to find a lasting solution. I will meet all stakeholders and I assure Mr Governor that industrial peace would soon be restored to the state judiciary.”