‘Unscrupulous Elements Plotting To Pitch Northern Senators Against Nigerians’

Security and intelligence agencies in the country have reportedly uncovered plots by some unnamed individuals to pitch Northern Senators in the 10th 10th National Assembly against Nigerians.

Recall that a report had emerged alleging that an influential Northern Senator is closely being watched by security agencies in the country for reportedly spearheading terrorism, banditry, and Kidnapping.

According to the report, the influential lawmaker, who is also heading a sensitive committee in the Senate, has been identified as one of the sponsors and financiers of banditry and other terror-related activities in the North.

But officers, who pleaded anonymity, told PRNigeria that some “unscrupulous elements” are behind the false report.

The intelligence officers disclosed that the “mischievous persons” hatchet job also aims to pit the nation’s security services against one another.

The top-ranking officer disclosed that their investigation revealed those behind the story, which he described as a “fabrication.”

He said: “Our discreet has unmasked those instigating the baseless story in the media. Presently, our security service is not prosecuting or investigating any Senator for sponsoring banditry or terrorism.”

Another senior military officer said they had identified the mastermind of the media report aimed at ‘denigrating’ northern senators.

He said: “However, I wish to inform you that we are reaching out to security agencies to ensure they find out those behind the sponsored negative campaign.

“During our investigation, we gathered that a retired security officer who is still in the service, having been retained, is the chief mastermind. The ex-security officer is from a state in the middle belt.

“But by the time we track him, he will be made to reveal the Senator he is accusing. Because you cannot pitch some group of people against Nigerians.”