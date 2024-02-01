National Assembly Fixes Date To Complete Work On Constitutional Amendment

The National Assembly has set a December 2025 target for work to be concluded by its committee on Nigeria’s constitutional amendment.

The Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, made this known in Abuja on Wednesday during the pre-inaugural meeting of the Committee on Constitutional Amendment.

Kalu said the 1999 constitution review committee would be inaugurated on February 26, noting that 40 amendment bills have so far been received.

The deputy speaker stated that the constitution review committee would consider bills that failed to pass through in the previous assembly, adding that the committee is fully aware of the concerns of Nigerians.

He said: “It is the view of Mr Speaker that we set a realistic timeline that does not conflict with electoral activities which would advertently or inadvertently affect the alteration process, specifically, December 2025, the time we are looking at to conclude the activities of this committee.

“It is not out of place to guess that there is some level of fatigue in the amendment process by some vocal sections of the populace.

“Whatever opinion you hold, it is important to let you know that we presently have 40 bills that are at various stages of consideration which relate to the alteration of the constitution.

“The committee is fully aware of the concerns of Nigerians on the need to finalise and conclude discussions around Nigeria’s constitution.”

Kalu asked members of the committee to prepare to work very hard and timeously to deliver on citizens’ expectations of concrete amendments in the shortest possible time.

He added: “I would like to state, however, that the nature of Nigeria’s constitution and the history around how it was made and handed over to a new civilian government in 1999 makes it imperative for us to continually revisit the several provisions of the constitution and work towards accomplishing consensus on outstanding constitutional debates.

“Let me also remind the committee that in the last constitution review efforts, there were some key constitution amendment proposals that did not pass either because we did not fully understand their provisions or we did not have enough time to agree on them.

“An example was the proposal to create additional seats for women in federal and state legislative houses.

“Let us use this opportunity to understand this proposal, hoping that those who are the promoters of this particular amendment will start their advocacy timely and be more thorough and comprehensive, reaching the stakeholders to control the mindsets of their representatives.”