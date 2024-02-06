Tragedy As Fire Incident Kills 4-Year-Old Boy In Kano

A four-year-old boy died in a fire incident that broke out on Monday evening in Yakasai Layin “Inuwa me mai” in Kano Municipal.

Naija News reports that the Public Relations Officer of the service, Saminu Abdullahi, made this known in a statement issued on Monday in Kano.

The PROs said the child was trapped in the fire, which completely razed the upper floor of the building.

Saminu disclosed that the little boy was rescued unconscious and taken to the Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital, where he was confirmed dead.

He added that the corpse was handed over to his father, Sani Usaini, at the hospital.

He said, “We received a distress call at about 06:20 p.m from a staff member, Habibi Adamu and immediately sent our rescue team from the Central and Audu Bako Secretariat fire stations to the scene at about 06:24 pm.

“The building is about 40 by 30 ft. The upper floor was completely razed down by the inferno, while one parlour was slightly burnt.

“He was rescued unconscious, and our men conveyed him to the Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital, where the doctor on duty confirmed him dead.”

In related news, the inferno, which occurred in the Badmus area, opposite Agbala Daniel Church, on Ojoo-Iwo-Road, in the Akinyele Local Government Area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Saturday, killed a 30-year-old welder, identified as Alabi Quadri, while four others were hospitalised as a result of varying degrees of injury sustained.

Naija News learned that the fire incident was said to have been caused by a gas explosion, and it also burnt down about six trailers.

An eyewitness told PUNCH that Quadri died in the early hours of Sunday at the University College Hospital, Ibadan, where he was rushed to, while four others with serious injuries are currently at UCH, Oyo Mesi Specialist Hospital, Orogun, and Hamdalat Hospital, Ojoo, all within the Ibadan metropolis.

In an interview with the aforementioned publication, one of the affected mechanics, Segun Ajiboye, confirmed six trailers were affected, three of which belonged to his customers.