Super Eagles Of Nigeria Earn $2.5 Million As They Arrive In Bouake

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have earned a total of $2.5 million for qualifying for the 2023 AFCON semi-finals stage.

Aside from the Super Eagles, other teams that have qualified for the semi-finals of the 2023 AFCON, South Africa, DR Congo, and Ivory Coast, are entitled to the said amount each.

Recall that ahead of the 2023 AFCON, the president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced a 40 percent increase in prize monies.

This means that the winner of the 2023 AFCON will earn $7 million, $2 million more than the prize money given to the winners of the 2021 edition of the tournament.

The team that comes second in the tournament will return home with $4 million, while the remaining two semi-finalists will go home with $2.5 million each. As for the other four quarter-finalists who didn’t make it to the semis, they have earned $1.3 million.

Recall that the Super Eagles qualified for the semi-final stage after defeating Angola with a 1-0 scoreline at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, on Friday, February 2, courtesy of Ademola Lookman’s goal.

The coach Jose Peseiro’s side will now face the Bafana Bafana of South Africa at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, February 7.

Meanwhile, later today, the Super Eagles are expected to have one training session in Bouake, Ivory Coast’s second-largest city, where they will play their semi-final clash with South Africa.

Recall that the Nigerian team played all their last five games in the tournament in Abidjan, where they recorded four wins and one draw.

They left the city for Bouake on Monday night, and they are currently in Bouake ahead of their semi-final clash with South Africa at the Stade Bouaké on Wednesday.