Kano LG Chair Resigns, Another Dumps APC For NNPP

The Chairman of Ungogo Local Government Area of Kano State, Abdullahi Garba Ramat, has resigned.

Naija News understands that Ramat, elected into office in March 2021, served in that capacity till Monday, February 5, when he handed over to his Deputy.

Ramat had announced his resignation in a post on his Facebook page.

He said, “Alhamdullah, today I have handed over the affairs of Ungogo Local Government Area to my Deputy. I have done my best in areas of proving hundreds of infrastructural development projects and have received many accolades and wards including the best local government chairman awarded to me by the State Assembly.”

Ramat handed over during a brief ceremony where he flagged off empowerment for 500 women and also unveiled the council’s official logo.

This is coming days before the expiration of the tenure of local government chairmen.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Nassarawa Local Government Area of Kano, Auwalu Lawan Shaaibu, popularly known as Aranposu, has defected to the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

The chairman who was a member of the All Progressive Congress (APC) announced this on his Facebook page Tuesday morning.

He said, “I have returned back to my home… And His Excellency, Abba Kabir Yusuf is the man of the people (the less privileged) and loves Kano. We should pray for him.”