Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Monday, 5th February, 2024

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, has said the economic policies of President Bola Tinubu drawn from his renewed hope agenda was dashing the hopes of Nigerians.

Making the assertion in a post via his official X handle on Sunday, the former vice president decried the country’s worsening economic situation despite Tinubu’s economic decisions.

Atiku stated that Tinubu lacked the ability to tackle the adverse effects of the new subsidy regime on people and businesses, as well as the new foreign exchange policy that allows for a free-floating exchange rate.

The former vice president called on Tinubu and his economic management team to swallow their pride and admit their missteps and failures.

According to Atiku, President Tinubu and the economic team must act fast before the economy sinks deeper into the abyss.

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has urged musicians in the country to partner with the agency to stop the abuse of the national currency at social events.

The Director General of the Agency, Lanre Issa-Onilu, made the appeal in a letter addressed to both the Fuji Musicians Association of Nigeria (FUMAN) and the Association of Juju Musicians of Nigeria (AJUMN).

He warned against the indiscriminate spraying of naira notes at social events, reminding them of the provisions of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Act, 2007 and the need to preserve the integrity of national symbols, including the naira.

He also called on the musicians’ groups to enlighten members on the legal implications of the abuse of the naira and create new rules within the organizations that forbid the spraying of currencies on their members.

The Yobe State Government has confirmed the death of the former governor of the state, Senator Bukar Abba Ibrahim.

In a statement on Sunday, the spokesman for Governor Mai Mala Buni, Mamman Mohammed, said Ibrahim died in Saudi Arabia at the age of 75.

Mohammed said Governor Buni described the death of Senator Ibrahim as a huge loss to the government and people of the state.

He called on the people and friends of the State to join his family, the government, and the people of the state to pray for the repose of the soul of the former governor.

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Bola Tinubu to direct the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), and appropriate anti-corruption agencies to promptly probe the allegations that $3.4 billion loan obtained from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is missing, diverted or unaccounted for.

Naija News reports that the 2020 annual audited report published last week by the Auditor-General of the Federation documents damning revelations including that there was no document to show the movement and spending of the IMF loan.

SERAP also urged Tinubu to ensure that anyone suspected to be responsible should face prosecution as appropriate, if there is sufficient admissible evidence.

The group stated that any missing IMF loan should be fully recovered and returned to the public treasury.

In the letter dated 3 February 2024 and signed by SERAP deputy director Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation said there is a legitimate public interest in ensuring justice and accountability for these serious allegations.

According to SERAP, servicing IMF loan that is allegedly missing, diverted or unaccounted for is double jeopardy for Nigerians.

The national grid has collapsed for the first time in 2024, which has resulted in a nationwide blackout.

Naija News reports that the grid collapsed 11:21am on Sunday.

The situation led to the shutdown of all 20 power plants, except Ibom Power, with 31 megawatts.

Confirming the development, the management of Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc (AEDC) said the power outage was a result of a system failure from the national grid “at 11:21 hours today, 4th February 2024 which has led to a nationwide power outage.”

While appealing for patience among its customers, it assured that it is working with the relevant stakeholders to restore power as soon as the grid is stabilized.

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted large consignments of Ghanaian Loud smuggled into Lagos in two trucks and a J5 bus with a total weight of 14, 524.8 kilogrammes.

The NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

He said the three vehicles conveying jumbo bags of the psychoactive substance were trailed and intercepted at the Ojuelegba area of Lagos in the early hours of Sunday, January 28.

Among other arrests made in different states across the country, the statement added that a male deaf and dumb suspect dealing in illicit substances was arrested in the Samaru area of Zaria, Kaduna state.

The electoral officer for Jos North Local Government Area, Fred Ogboji, has been suspended by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after ballots went missing in the Plateau State rerun election which was held on Saturday.

Naija News reports that the state head of the Department of Electoral Operations, Isah Idakwo, made this announcement on Sunday in Jos on behalf of the Resident Electoral Commissioner, or REC.

To allow for a thorough investigation, the REC instructed the election officer to step aside.

Recall that following the discovery that certain vote papers were missing, INEC postponed elections in 16 polling units within the Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency.The poll was later rescheduled for Sunday, February 4, according to a statement from state INEC REC Dr. Oliver Agundu.

The REC said that on election eve, the commission found that ballots for sixteen polling places in the Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency were missing.

The Inspector General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, has reactivated the Police Smartforce DataBase System as part of his digitalization drive for the Police Force.

In a statement on Sunday, the Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, said the main objective of the database is to enhance the competence and effective service delivery in all areas of policing.

The Force spokesman added that the database will help especially in the smooth administrative management of the Nigeria Police Force.

Adejobi said the IGP reiterated his vision for police driven by the integration of cutting-edge technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

He also ordered the immediate commencement of the digitalization process across all Commands and Formations of the Force for timeous upgrade and operation of the system and charged all officers to enrol for the process at their various command formations across the country.

The teachers and students of Apostolic Faith Group of Schools in Emure-Ekiti, Ekiti State, who were abducted last week, have been freed.

Daily Trust reports that the kidnapped victims were released by their abductors at approximately 2:00 a.m. on Sunday.

The Chairman of Emure Local Government, Adebayo Oluwatosin, who confirmed the development to Radio Nigeria, said the victims were now in the palace of Elemure of Emure Ekiti.

He said the driver was killed while the other eight regained their freedom after they spent roughly seven days with the abductors.

It is, however, unclear whether the ransom demanded by the kidnappers was paid before the release.

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has been urged to expose the religious groups laundering money for terrorists and sponsoring insurgency in the country.

Naija News reports that the Supreme Council for Shariah in Nigeria (SCSN) made this known in a statement on Sunday by its President, Sheik AbdulRasheed Hadiyahtullah, and Secretary, Malam Nafi’u Ahmed.

Recall the EFCC boss recently revealed that the anti-graft agency had uncovered how a religious sect in Nigeria is laundering money for terrorists.

In addition to this shocking discovery, Olukoyede also revealed that another religious body was found to be harbouring a money launderer.

He said this was uncovered after funds suspected to be part of a money laundering operations were traced to the organization’s bank account.

The council, in a statement, asked the EFCC to take proper legal action against those found complicit in financing activities undermining the nation’s security.

It also called on the EFCC to publish the list of all sponsors involved in criminal activities, adding that the alleged disclosure of N7 billion linked to a religious group’s account is a matter of grave concern to Nigerians.

