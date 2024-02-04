Expose Religious Sect Laundering Money For Terrorists, Shari’ah Council Tells EFCC

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has been urged to expose the religious groups laundering money for terrorists and sponsoring insurgency in the country.

Naija News reports that the Supreme Council for Shariah in Nigeria (SCSN) made this known in a statement on Sunday by its President, Sheik AbdulRasheed Hadiyahtullah, and Secretary, Malam Nafi’u Ahmed.

Recall the EFCC boss recently revealed that the anti-graft agency had uncovered how a religious sect in Nigeria is laundering money for terrorists.

In addition to this shocking discovery, Olukoyede also revealed that another religious body was found to be harbouring a money launderer.

He said this was uncovered after funds suspected to be part of a money laundering operations were traced to the organization’s bank account.

The council, in a statement, asked the EFCC to take proper legal action against those found complicit in financing activities undermining the nation’s security.

It also called on the EFCC to publish the list of all sponsors involved in criminal activities, adding that the alleged disclosure of N7 billion linked to a religious group’s account is a matter of grave concern to Nigerians.

The statement reads, “Regarding the recent disclosure by the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) about religious groups sponsoring insurgency in Nigeria, the Council demands the Commission to disclose the identity of the religious body allegedly sponsoring terrorism/insurgency with N7 billion out of N13 billion traced to its account.

“This revelation has sent shockwaves across the nation, raising concerns about potential fund misuse for activities threatening Nigeria’s peace and security. The gravity of the situation calls for immediate public clarification of the group and decisive action to address the disturbing nexus between religious groups and insurgency.

“Accordingly, we urgently call upon the EFCC to publish the list of all sponsors involved in criminal activities. The alleged disclosure of N7 billion linked to a religious group’s account is a matter of grave concern, and citizens demand proper legal action against sponsors and those found complicit in financing activities undermining the nation’s security.

“We further call on the EFCC to expedite the release of the list of sponsors and collaborate with relevant authorities to ensure prompt legal actions are taken.”