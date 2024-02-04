Insecurity: IGP Reactivates Smartforce Database Management System

The Inspector General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, has reactivated the Police Smartforce DataBase System as part of his digitalization drive for the Police Force.

In a statement on Sunday, the Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, said the main objective of the database is to enhance the competence and effective service delivery in all areas of policing.

The Force spokesman added that the database will help especially in the smooth administrative management of the Nigeria Police Force.

Adejobi said the IGP reiterated his vision for police driven by the integration of cutting-edge technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

He also ordered the immediate commencement of the digitalization process across all Commands and Formations of the Force for timeous upgrade and operation of the system and charged all officers to enrol for the process at their various command formations across the country.

“The main objective of the database is to tremendously enhance the competence and effective service delivery in all areas of policing, most especially in the smooth administrative management of the Nigeria Police Force as a whole.

“The system, which is integrated with modern technology and state-of-the-art appliances, will reduce reliance on manual and burdensome traditional administrative methods; thereby ensuring an effective management of the workforce of force,” the statement read.