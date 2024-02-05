Police, Two Civilians Killed As Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Palace In Yobe

An officer of the Nigeria Police Force and two civilians have been reportedly killed in a recent assault by Boko Haram terrorists in Yobe State.

Reports obtained by Naija News on Monday morning revealed that the attack happened in the Damaturu local government area of the state.

Furthermore, the terrorists reportedly set fire to the palace of the district heads of Kukareta along the Damaturu-Maiduguri Road.

It was gathered that the attacks occurred during the midnight hours on Saturday. Gunfire reportedly persisted until 2 am, causing a wave of shock throughout the police base situated 17km away from Damaturu, the capital of the state.

According to Leadership, eyewitnesses confirmed that the terrified villagers sought refuge in the nearby bushes as the assailants raided homes, pillaging food supplies and subsequently setting the houses ablaze.

“We lost three people, including police mobile, who died of gunshots during the attack,” a witness reportedly said.

A press statement, signed by the state security adviser, Major General Dahiru Abdulsalam (rtd), and provided to journalists in Damaturu, the capital of Yobe State, affirms the destruction of the palace of the district head of Kukareta by suspected Boko Haram terrorists.

“Unfortunately, the incident occurred at 2 o’clock at the election collection centre at Kukareta along Damaturu-Maiduguri Road, killing one police officer and two individuals,” the statement noted.

Abdulsalam also confirmed that the suspected Boko Haram burnt down the district head of Kukareta’s palace and two patrol vehicles of the security personnel.

He, however, urged residents of the affected area to continue to support the security agencies.