Five Grammy Records Broken At 66th Annual Awards Ceremony

The 66th Grammy Awards took place on February 4th at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, USA.

This year’s ceremony witnessed several notable achievements, including Nigerian artist Burna Boy, who made history as the first African performer to grace the Grammy stage.

Naija News outlined five record-breaking achievements that unfolded during the 66th Grammy Awards:

1. Burna Boy made Recording Academy history. The African giant was joined by both Brandy and 21 Savage during the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday, where he became the first-ever Afrobeats artist to perform at the annual ceremony.

2. Kacey Musgraves emerged as the first artist to ever win all four country awards at the Grammys after winning for “I Remember Everything”.

3. Kirk Franklin extended his record as the most awarded artist in the Best Gospel Performance / Song category – he won his 5th trophy for “All Things”.

4. Billie Eilish became only the second woman to ever win two Song of the Year trophies, winning for “What Was I Made For”.

5. Taylor Swift became the first artist to win Album of the Year for a fourth time, bagging the award for “Midnights”.