Ex-Yobe Gov, Bukar Ibrahim Laid To Rest In Saudi Arabia

The late former governor of Yobe State, Senator Bukar Abba Ibrahim, was laid to rest in Saudi Arabia on Monday, Naija News understands.

Reports revealed that the funeral ceremony was held at the Grand Mosque, Masjid Al Haram, following the dawn prayers.

The Senior Special Assistant, Communications and Strategy to Governor Mai Mala Buni, Yusuf Ali, confirmed this in a statement made available to journalists.

It was revealed that around 20 bodies were prayed upon after the dawn prayers at the Grand Mosque.

The funeral prayers were conducted twice after the Fajr prayers.

Naija News reports that Senator Ibrahim, who served as the governor of Yobe State from 1991-1992 and 1999-2007, and later served three terms in the Senate, passed away on Sunday while undergoing medical treatment in Saudi Arabia at the age of 75.

In the statement by the Director General of Press and Media Affairs, Governor Buni expressed the profound influence Ibrahim had on both the state and its people, characterizing his departure as a significant setback.

He appealed to the residents of Yobe and acquaintances of the state to pray for the eternal peace of the Senator’s soul.

“The late senator’s death is not only a loss to Yobe but to Nigeria as a whole, as he was a key figure in the country’s political landscape for many years. His tenure as governor and senator was marked by efforts to improve the lives of his constituents and to foster stability and growth in the region,” Buni said.