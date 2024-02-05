Edo 2024: APC Prunes 29 Governorship Aspirants To Four

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State has narrowed down its governorship aspirants to four out of the initial twenty-nine contenders for the upcoming February 17 primary election.

Peter Uwadia-Igbinigie, the state’s APC publicity secretary, announced the final shortlist, which includes notable figures such as Lucky Imasuen, a former deputy governor of Edo State; Dennis Idahosa, representing Ovia constituency in the House of Representatives; Col. David Imuse (rtd.), the immediate past chairman of Edo APC; and Senator Monday Okpekholo, representing Edo Central Senatorial District.

This selection process brings forward two candidates from Edo South senatorial district—Imasuen and Idahosa—and two from Edo Central senatorial district—Imuse and Okpekholo—setting the stage for a competitive primary ahead of the state governorship election.

Uwadiae-Igbinigie said, “The advisory committee, led by the representative of Owan Federal Constituency of Edo State in the House of Representatives, Prof. Julius Ihonvbere, had a primary objective of encouraging aspirants vying for the party’s ticket to consider a reduction in their numbers.

“In the screening, the four governorship aspirants received a positive evaluation. The advisory committee operated within its terms of reference for efficient primary management.

“The initiative does not undermine the governorship aspirants’ constitutional rights in their pursuit of APC’s ticket in Edo State, evident in their procurement of the expression of interest and nomination forms.”

Edo publicity secretary of APC also reassured all the governorship aspirants who had purchased the party’s expression of interest and nomination forms of a level-playing ground.

He urged the aspirants to be ready to appear before the screening committee, put in place by the National Working Committee (NWC) of APC, between February 8 and 9, 2024, while adhering to the party’s timetable.

Uwadiae-Igbinigie noted that the intervention dispels any misconception surrounding the Ihonvbere’s committee’s purpose while emphasizing fairness and adherence to established procedures.

The publicity secretary of APC in Edo also stated that as the APC would be navigating its internal procedures, it had a commitment to transparency and equity in the election of its governorship candidate.