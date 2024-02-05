At Least Six Die In Tragic Road Accident In Ebonyi

No fewer than six people died in a recent road accident in Ebonyi State, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) confirmed.

In a statement issued during the weekend, the FRSC revealed that the tragic automobile crash happened on the Onueke axis at the Afikpo-Abakaliki road in Ebonyi.

The Sector Commander of FRSC in the state, Igwe Nnabuife, regretted the incident, informing journalists in Abakaliki that the accident included a total of 17 individuals.

Out of these, six lost their lives, while 11 sustained critical injuries.

Nnabuife further revealed that the collision involved two articulated vehicles and a commercial bus owned by Peace Mass Transit.

“It happened around 11:50 am at Onuwedu, Onueke axis, Ezza South local government area of Ebonyi.

“This is a multiple crash, and it was caused by wrong overtaking.

“The dead have been taken to the mortuary at Alex Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki, while those injured are receiving treatment.

“We advise drivers to always be patient while driving. Always obey the traffic rules and regulations. Avoid dangerous driving and overspeeding to save lives,” Vanguard quoted Nnabuife stating.

Meanwhile, the Ekiti State Police Command has said its officers have arrested eight suspects over the recent killing of two traditional rulers as well as the abduction of some pupils in the state.

Recall that on January 29, gunmen killed the Onimojo of Imojo, Oba Olatunde Olusola, and the Elesun of Esun Ekiti, Oba Babatunde Ogunsakin.

Also in the same area, the assailants attacked a school bus and whisked away five pupils of the Apostolic Faith Group of Schools, three teachers, and the bus driver.

In a statement on Sunday, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Abutu Sunday, said the suspects were arrested during a joint operation carried out through Emure-Ekiti Forest, Ise/Ogbese Forest to Emure-Ile Forest in Ondo State.

Abutu noted that the operation involved police operatives, Amotekun corps, vigilantes, local hunters, and members of Agbekoya Group, including Policemen and Amotekun Corps from Ondo State.

He identified the suspects as Yaya Sumaila, Idrisu Abubakar, Hassan Abudullahi, Abudullahi Abudullahi, Haruna Abubakar, Usman Abudullahi, Haruna Sule, including one Babusa Alhaji Lede, who was arrested inside Ayedun/ Ayebode Ekiti forest in Ikole Area of the state.

Story continues below advertisement

Abutu also stated that exhibits recovered from the suspects include one cow, three cutlasses, an axe, a dagger, and food items.