Eight Suspects Arrested Over Ekiti Monarchs’ Killing, Pupils’ Abduction

The Ekiti State Police Command has said its officers have arrested eight suspects over the recent killing of two traditional rulers as well as the abduction of some pupils in the state.

Recall that on January 29, gunmen killed the Onimojo of Imojo, Oba Olatunde Olusola, and the Elesun of Esun Ekiti, Oba Babatunde Ogunsakin.

Also in the same area, the assailants attacked a school bus and whisked away five pupils of the Apostolic Faith Group of Schools, three teachers, and the bus driver.

In a statement on Sunday, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Abutu Sunday, said the suspects were arrested during a joint operation carried out through Emure-Ekiti Forest, Ise/Ogbese Forest to Emure-Ile Forest in Ondo State.

Abutu noted that the operation involved police operatives, Amotekun corps, vigilantes, local hunters, and members of Agbekoya Group, including Policemen and Amotekun Corps from Ondo State.

He identified the suspects as Yaya Sumaila, Idrisu Abubakar, Hassan Abudullahi, Abudullahi Abudullahi, Haruna Abubakar, Usman Abudullahi, Haruna Sule, including one Babusa Alhaji Lede, who was arrested inside Ayedun/ Ayebode Ekiti forest in Ikole Area of the state.

Abutu also stated that exhibits recovered from the suspects include one cow, three cutlasses, an axe, a dagger, and food items.

He said: “The suspects are currently undergoing investigation and are giving credible information that could lead to the arrest of other fleeing suspects that perpetrated the dastard acts.

“While the Command will not rest until the fleeing hoodlums are made to face the full wrath of the law, members of the public are hereby implored to be calm and support the Police with credible and timely information that could lead to the arrest of those behind these heinous acts and other criminal elements in the state.”