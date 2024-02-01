Abductors Flogging Ekiti Schoolchildren In Captivity – Proprietor

The proprietor of the Apostolic Faith Group of Schools in Emure Ekiti, Gabriel Adesanya, has claimed that kidnappers are flogging and subjecting abducted schoolchildren and staff members of the school to a series of maltreatment.

Recall that on Monday, gunmen operating on the Emure-Ekiti-Iporo Ekiti road attacked a bus conveying over 25 pupils of the school home after closing hours and took five of them and four workers in the school.

Speaking to Punch on Wednesday, Adesanya said whenever the kidnappers called the parents, the children were flogged and heard crying in the background.

He added that the kidnappers insisted on the N100m ransom they demanded on Tuesday and threatened that they would take drastic actions against the schoolchildren and the staff.

He said, “The kidnappers have started to maltreat the abductees and it is causing a series of problems right now. They called the parents of the pupils who were abducted and the husband of one of the women. We were told that during their calls, they heard how they were flogging the children and the way they were crying to call the attention of the parents.

“They also threatened them to provide the ransom as early as possible, or they would do and undo it. They have called close to five relatives so far. They called the mother of two of the kidnapped pupils and asked how much she had gotten so far, but she replied that she did not have anything yet. The husband of the female worker they called said his wife complained that they were maltreating her and the children.”

Speaking further, Adesnaya revealed that the kidnappers were using their phones and not the phones of their victims.

Story continues below advertisement

“Those that were called discovered that it was not the phones of the abductees that they were using. They were using different numbers to call,” he added.