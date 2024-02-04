Video: Reno Omokri’s Parents Should Be Appreciated For Giving Birth To A Senseless Child – Comedian Acapella

Nigerian comedian, Acapella has slammed former political aide, Reno Omokri over his submissions on the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Acapella insisted that Omokri has turned into a puppet and is now working for the current government ‘which is making the lives of Nigerians harder.’

He stated that Omokri’s parents “need to be appreciated for giving birth to a child that does not have sense”.

The comedian shared his grievances via a video on Instagram on Sunday.

Analyzing Reno’s tweet where he alleged that Nigerian women bought wigs worth over $200m, the comedian noted that the beauty industry is quite a big one and Nigerian women bought the wigs with Naira equivalent of the wigs, putting back money into the economy.

He also pointed out that senators got cars worth over N100m upon resuming office, and the money was spent without any being put into the Nigerian economy.

Speaking further, the comedian argued that other countries, including the United Arab Emirates are moving away from oil to generate revenue from other sectors.

He insisted that Reno Omokri is passing off false claim of being a “table shaker” because he has ‘nothing to offer.’

Watch the video below,