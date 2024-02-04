Tinubu Mourns Namibian President, Hage Geingob

President Bola Tinubu has expressed sadness over the death of His Excellency, President Hage Geingob of Namibia.

Naija News earlier reported that President Geingob died in the early hours of Sunday at the age of 82 following cancer treatment in the nation’s capital of Windhoek.

In a statement on Sunday by his media aide, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu mourned the painful loss of the veteran in the struggle for democracy, a proponent of good governance, and an advocate of economic, social, and political solidarity among African peoples.

The Nigerian President also extended deep condolences to the government and people of Namibia over the passing of President Geingob.

He noted that the tragedy came at a time when Africa needs more visionary leaders who believe in the common destiny of the continent, and who can strengthen bonds across borders.

The statement reads: “On behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, I extend our deepest condolences to the government and people of Namibia over the passing of His Excellency, President Hage Geingob.

“I mourn the painful loss of a veteran in the struggle for democracy, a proponent of good governance, and an advocate for economic, social, and political solidarity among African peoples.

“This tragedy comes at a time when Africa is in dire need of more visionary leaders who believe in our common destiny and who can strengthen the bonds across our borders and spread the tendrils of cooperation in all fields of human endeavour.

“As Namibia mourns, I want to assure the Republic that my thoughts and prayers, and indeed those of all Nigerians, are with you.”