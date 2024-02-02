Tinubu Charges Super Eagles To Win Ahead Of Angola Clash (Photos)

President Bola Tinubu has charged the Super Eagles to win their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) quarter-final clash against Angola.

The President, who is currently on a private visit to France, spoke to Jose Peseiro’s side in a video call posted on his son, Seyi Tinubu’s Instagram story.

In the muted videos, Tinubu is dressed in the Eagles’ home jersey, while addressing the team through a computer before him.

The president expressed his support to the team as they prepared to tackle Angola.

“Mr President Bola Tinubu giving Super Eagles a quick pep talk ahead of Today’s AFCON match against Angola,” the caption reads.

The Super Eagles are scheduled to face Angola at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, on Friday by 6 pm.

Stanley Nwabali has been confirmed to start in goal for Nigeria. The 27-year-old was injured during the second-round match against Cameroon and has passed a late fitness test to play against Angola.

Jose Peseiro, Super Eagles head coach, also stuck to his traditional 3-4-3 formation with William Troost-Ekong, Semi Ajayi, and Calvin Bassey to shield Nwabali.

Ola Aina and Zaidu Sanusi will be wing-backs on the right and left flanks, while Alex Iwobi and Frank Onyeka combo will boss the midfield.

Victor Osimhen, the current Africa player of the year, alongside Moses Simon and Ademola Lookman, will spearhead the attack.