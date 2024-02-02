Nigeria Vs Angola: Super Eagles Starting IX Confirmed

In a significant boost for the Super Eagles, goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, is set to start in Nigeria’s crucial quarter-final match against Angola at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 this Friday.

Nwabali’s participation had been shrouded in uncertainty after he was stretchered off during the round of 16 victory over Cameroon, raising concerns about his fitness for the upcoming game.

Despite initial reports suggesting Nwabali was experiencing discomfort and had only participated in light training sessions, Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro confirmed that the Chippa United goalkeeper had passed a late fitness test.

Peseiro’s announcement during the pre-match press conference ended speculation about Nwabali’s availability, marking a significant relief for the Nigerian camp.

Nwabali’s inclusion in the starting lineup means Nigeria will field an unchanged team from their last outing, where they secured a win over Cameroon.

The team will continue to rely on the striking prowess of Victor Osimhen, complemented by Ademola Lookman, who has already netted two goals in the tournament.

Alex Iwobi will maintain his role in the deep midfield, with Calvin Bassey strengthening the defense alongside captain William Troost-Ekong.

The Super Eagles aim to be the first team to secure a spot in the semi-finals of AFCON 2023. A victory over Angola at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny stadium in Abidjan, starting from 6 pm, would inch Nigeria closer to lifting the coveted continental trophy.

Starting XI:

Stanley Nwabali; Ola Aina, Calvin Bassey, Semi Ajayi, William Troost-Ekong, Sanusi Zaidu; Frank Onyeka, Alex Iwobi; Moses Simon, Ademola Lookman, Victor Osimhen