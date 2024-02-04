Namibian President, Hage Geingob Is Dead

Namibian President Hage Geingob has died at the age of 82 in the early hours of Sunday.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the Namibian presidency said the President died while receiving medical treatment for cancer at Lady Pohamba Hospital in Windhoek.

The presidency said Geingob’s medical team at the hospital did its best to help him, but Geingob died with his wife, Monica Geingos, and children by his side

The statement reads: “It is with utmost sadness and regret that I inform you that our beloved Dr Hage G. Geingob, the President of the Republic of Namibia, has passed on today.

“At his side, was his dear wife Madame Monica Geingos and his children.”

The presidency had earlier disclosed that the 82-year-old had a colonoscopy and a gastroscopy on January 8, followed by a biopsy.

First elected president in 2014, Geingob was Namibia’s longest-serving prime minister and third president.

In 2013, Geingob underwent brain surgery, and last year he underwent an aortic operation in neighbouring South Africa.

Meanwhile, Namibia’s acting President, Angolo Mbumba, has called for calm, following the death of the president.

He said: “The Namibian nation has lost a distinguished servant of the people, a liberation struggle icon, the chief architect of our constitution and the pillar of the Namibian house.

“At this moment of deepest sorrow, I appeal to the nation to remain calm and collected while the Government attends to all necessary state arrangements, preparations and other protocols.”

Mbumba said the Cabinet would convene immediately to make the necessary state arrangements.

It is understood that Namibia is set to hold elections to choose a new leader in November.