Rivers Crisis: Kinsmen Reject Allegations Linking Fubara’s Chief Of Staff To Murder, Terrorism

The kinsmen of Edison Ehie, the Chief of Staff to Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, have condemned the allegations of murder and terrorism against their son.

Ehie’s kinsmen insisted that the allegation against him was unacceptable.

Recall that Ehie was declared wanted by the police in connection with the bombing of the hallowed chamber of the State House of Assembly on 29th September 2023.

Reacting to the development in a statement on Saturday in Port Harcourt, the Vice-Chairman of Rivers West Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Robinson Ewor, said the ongoing political issues in the state should be separated from insecurity.

Ewor, a former deputy leader of the state House of Assembly, warned against trivializing the death of a former Divisional Police Officer of Ahoada, SP Bako Angbashin, whom he described as a gallant officer who gave his all for the peace of the state.

He said: “Since October 30, 2023 it has been one tale to the other. The first story was that people protesting the purported move to impeach the executive Governor of the state made their way into the Rivers State House of Assembly, and set ablaze a certain portion of the complex, vehicles, and other valuables.

“On another breath, hoodlums made their way into the Assembly complex and set ablaze the hallowed chambers.

“Whichever that is correct; it is for the law enforcement agents to carry out a thorough investigation with a view to unravelling those behind the dastardly act.

“But today the story is entirely that of terrorism and murder of the DPO of Ahoada Police Division, SP Bako Angbanshin and other police informants.

“There is no correlation between the murder of the DPO which occurred on September 8, 2023, at Odiemudie forest, Ahoada East LGA, and the event that took place at the Rivers State House of Assembly on October 30th, 2023.

“Ehie who is now the Chief of Staff to the Governor is our son and we cherish his exploits so far in the political arena of Rivers State and indeed Nigeria.

“That Edison is a law-abiding citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria without any criminal record to date. That Edison is not a murderer, and cannot be a terrorist.

Story continues below advertisement

“That his stand on the current political crisis in the state is that of principle, truth and we stand fully with him.”