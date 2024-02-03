Photo: More Troubles For Fubara’s CoS, Edison Ehie As Police Declares Him Wanted

The Nigerian Police has formally declared Edison Ehie, the Chief of Staff to Rivers Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, and five others wanted over their alleged involvement in the burning of Rivers State House of Assembly Complex and allegations of murder and terrorism.

The publication of the police gazette comes after a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Friday refused to strike out the terrorism charges brought against Ehie and five other people.

Naija News reported that the Federal High Court in Abuja had ordered the arrest of Edison Ehie, in connection with the burning of the state House of Assembly.

The court ruled that Ehie, who also served as the factional Speaker of Rivers State House of Assembly, did not possess the legal authority to seek the dismissal of the charges.

Olajuwon upheld the argument presented by the counsel to the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Simon Lough, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, asserting that Ehie was not yet competent to make any application until he appeared in court to enter his plea in the terrorism charges.

Ehie, represented by his lawyer, Oluwole Aladedoye SAN, had sought to have the criminal charges against him and others dropped on various grounds.

He contended that the Federal High Court in Abuja lacked jurisdiction to oversee the trial as the alleged offenses were committed in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Additionally, he asserted that the Police had not formally charged him for any offense.

However, the request was strongly opposed on the basis that Ehie had not appeared before the court to enter his plea.

The police lawyer referenced Section 396 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act ACJA 2015.

In a concise ruling, Olajuwon rejected the former Speaker’s request and supported the arguments presented by the IGP.

The Judge noted that the charge sheet only indicated that Ehie is at large and has not been listed on the charge as required by law.

However, the Police published gazette shared by PM news shows the photographs of Ehie and the other wanted suspects online.