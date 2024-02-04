INEC Declares Winner Of Yobe East Senatorial Bye-Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Musa Mustapha, as the winner of the Yobe East Senatorial bye-election.

The Returning Officer of INEC, Prof. Ibrahim Ahmed Jajere, made the declaration on Sunday in Damaturu, the state capital.

Jajere said Mustapha scored 68,778 to defeat Aji Kolomi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who got 18,878 votes in the poll which was held on Saturday.

Jajere said, “Hon. Musa Mustapha of the All Progressives Congress (APC), having scored the highest number of votes cast and having satisfied the requirements of the law, has been declared the winner of the Yobe East Bye-Election.”

Rerun: YPP Reclaims Anambra Federal Constituency Seat

Meanwhile, INEC has declared the candidate of the Young Progressives Party, Chinwe Nnabuife, as the winner of the rerun election for Orumba North and Orumba South Federal Constituency in Anambra.

INEC’s Returning Officer for Orumba North and Orumba South Federal Constituency, Prof. Gabriel Anene, declared Nnabuife the winner, having polled the highest number of votes.

The declaration was made on Saturday night at about 10:15 pm after the collation of the results from the 16 polling units in Nanka ward 1.

Anene said that Nnabuife scored 14,416, while the closest candidate, Okwudili Ezenwankwo of PDP, scored 13,087.

He said Kanayo Eze of the APGA scored 10,479 votes.