EFCC Recovers N30 Billion ‘Looted’ By Umar-Farouq, N500 Million By Edu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has recovered over N30bn from the N37,170,855,753.44 allegedly laundered by the former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Umar-Farouq.

Recall that Umar-Farouq was indicted in a corruption scandal after N37,170,855,753.44 was transferred from government coffers and sent to 38 different bank accounts domiciled in five commercial banks belonging to a contractor, James Okwete.

Speaking with Punch on Friday, sources in the anti-graft agency revealed that N30bn was recovered following the placement of a lien on the bank accounts of Umar-Farouq and Okwete.

The source added that both the former minister and contractor are still being grilled by the anti-graft agency’s investigators over the alleged money laundering.

Another source said the commission had also uncovered over N500m from the scam associated with the suspended Humanitarian minister, Betta Edu.

He said the agency is also still grilling Edu in connection with an alleged N17bn fraud, while the suspended Coordinator of the National Social Investment Programme, Halima Shehu, is also still being questioned over an alleged N44bn fraud.

An EFCC source revealed, “The commission has now recovered over N30bn from the laundered N37.1bn that was linked to former minister Sadiya Umar-Farouq. We were able to recover the money after we placed liens on the bank accounts of the former minister and the contractor, Mr Okwete, who was linked to the fraud under probe. Both the minister and the contractor are still being grilled by our investigators daily.”

A senior EFCC investigator added, “We have uncovered another N17bn money laundering from the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, and for the alleged fraud linked to the suspended minister, Betta Edu, we have so far recovered over N500m. Edu is still answering questions about the fraud.

“The NSIPA coordinator, Halima Shehu, is still being grilled over the N44bn fraud linked to her at the NSIPA; our investigators aren’t leaving any stone unturned.”