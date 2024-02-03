What You Need To Know About Samuel Okwaraji As Super Eagles Defeats Angola

The Super Eagles of Nigeria on Friday defeated Angola in the ongoing 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman helped the Super Eagles of Nigeria to knockout Angola in the quarter-finals stage of the 2023 AFCON.

Nigerians understood that a victory in the match was significant as the country had once lost its player, Samuel Okwaraji, to death during a World Cup qualifier match against Angola.

The Super Eagles on Friday understood that it was a chance to honour Okwaraji, who died 10 minutes before the end of the World Cup qualifier match.

Naija News decided to share things Nigerians should know about Okwaraji, who died while representing his country.

Samuel Sochukwuma Okwaraji was a Nigerian professional footballer and lawyer born on May 19, 1964, in Orlu, Imo State, Nigeria.

He is remembered not only for his skills on the football field but also for his academic prowess and patriotic dedication to his country.

Okwaraji tragically passed away on August 12, 1989, during a football match, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire many in Nigeria and beyond.

Early Life And Education

Okwaraji was born into a family of seven children. He had a keen interest in football from a young age but was equally committed to his education.

He pursued his higher education in law at the University of Rome, Italy, where he graduated with a degree in law.

Demonstrating an impressive balance between academics and sports, Okwaraji was also studying for a master’s degree in international law at the time of his death.

Football Career

Samuel Okwaraji’s football career took off in Europe, where he played for several clubs. His journey in professional football began with AS Roma, although he did not play in the first team.

He went on to play for NK Dinamo Zagreb in Yugoslavia (now Croatia), VfB Stuttgart in Germany, and SSV Ulm in the lower divisions of German football, among others.

Okwaraji’s position on the field was primarily as a midfielder, where he was known for his physical strength, skillful ball control, and remarkable stamina.

International Career

Okwaraji made his debut for the Nigerian national team, the Super Eagles, in 1988. He was known for his distinctive dreadlocks and his energetic performances on the field.

One of the highlights of his international career was scoring a memorable goal in a 1988 Olympic qualifier match against Algeria.

Beyond his skill, Okwaraji’s commitment to playing for Nigeria without demanding any special privileges or fees showcased his patriotism and love for his country.

Death And Legacy

The tragic death of Samuel Okwaraji occurred during a World Cup qualification match against Angola at the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos.

He collapsed on the pitch and died from congestive heart failure, attributed to an existing health condition exacerbated by the physical exertion of the match. Okwaraji was just 25 years old.

In honor of his memory, the Nigerian government has immortalized Okwaraji with a statue outside the National Stadium in Lagos.

His death is commemorated annually, and he is celebrated as a national hero who played with patriotic zeal and dedication.