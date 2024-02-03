Super Eagles Dedicate Their Win Over Angola To Samuel Okwaraji

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have dedicated their 1-0 win over Angola in the 2023 AFCON quarter-final round to the late Samuel Okwaraji.

Samuel Okwaraji died on the pitch while playing for Nigeria against Angola in the 1990 World Cup qualifier in Lagos on August 12, 1989. After he was taken off the pitch, the game went on and Nigeria managed to defeat the Angolan side 1-0.

Since then, the Super Eagles and Angola who hardly meet in competitive games have had to meet in 2-leggged affairs once. This was during the 2006 World Cup qualifiers.

Unfortunately, Angola prevented Nigeria from qualifying for the World Cup after recording a 1-0 win against the Eagles in their country and drawing with Nigeria in Kano state.

But that wasn’t the most bitter part of the little rivalry between the two countries. The mysterious way Samuel Okwaraji who was just 25-year-old slumped and died while playing against Angola has been the most unforgettable blow to most Nigerian football enthusiasts.

Hence, every Super Eagles’ meeting with Angola is seen as another opportunity to revenge the sudden demise of Okwaraji and their 1-0 win over the Palancas Negras in the 2023 AFCON quarter-final round was not an exception.

After the win, the Super Eagles of Nigeria’s official Instagram page posted, “Today’s victory over Angola is a poignant reminder of the adamant spirit of Nigerian football.

“As we celebrate this triumph, we also honor the memory of the Late Samuel Sochukwuma Okwaraji, who tragically left us while playing against Angola 35 years ago.

“His passion for the game and sacrifice will never be forgotten. Rest in peace, Samuel Okwaraji, your legacy lives on.”

Nigeria’s next step in the 2023 AFCON campaign is to face either Cape Verde or South Africa in the semi-final stage.