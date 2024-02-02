AFCON 2023: Edo Governor, Obaseki Hails Super Eagles For Knocking Out Angola

The governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki has hailed the spirited efforts the Super Eagles of Nigeria put in to seal a semi-final slot in the 2023 AFCON.

After recording three wins and one draw in four AFCON games, the Super Eagles met a resilient Angolan side who also recorded three wins and a draw in their last four games before the quarter-final clash.

Hence, the game was extremely balanced based on the form of the two sides. However, the Super Eagles proved that they were a better side by stealing a slim win to knock out Angola.

A beautiful team goal executed by Ademola Lookman in the 41st minute was all the Nigerian side needed to be the first team to qualify for the semi-final stage of the 2023 AFCON.

After the game, governor Obaseki issued a statement to congratulate the team as he urged them to continue winning until they return to Nigeria with the 2023 AFCON trophy.

The governor said, “The Super Eagles of Nigeria have continued to shine, improving at every game with their show of skills, strength, teamwork, and resilience. The victory is well-deserved and commendable and we celebrate your exploits and accomplishments.”

He added, “We are confident that you will maintain your winning streak throughout the competition and bring home the trophy. Go for gold, champs. Congratulations.”

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face either Cape Verde or South Africa in the semi-finals of the 2023 AFCON on February 7.