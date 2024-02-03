Buni Votes In Bunigari, Expresses Satisfaction With Conduct Of Bye-Election

The Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni on Saturday, expressed satisfaction with the conduct of Saturday’s bye-election for Yobe East Senatorial District.

Governor Buni disclosed this immediately after he exercised his franchise at Bulturi-Yerimari polling unit in Buni-Gari, Gujba Local Government Area of the state.

He expressed joy that voters are freely participating in the election after years of Boko Haram insurgency, saying that it is a sign of return of peace in the area.

Buni further asked electorates to conduct themselves peacefully during and after the election.

He said, “So far so good I am really impressed with the level of preparation and I am happy with the turnout. People are freely here to exercise their franchise without fear or hindrance.

“That is a very good development especially as this place is one of the displaced communities that we resettled and provided with all the basic necessities.

“You can see peace and tranquillity that they are enjoying, they are going about their normal businesses and that is my joy. My expectation is that the turnout will be successful, hitch free and peaceful.”

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is conducting bye and re-run elections in 80 Local Government Areas (LGAs) across 26 states of the federation.

The elections are being conducted to fill vacancies in not less than three senatorial districts, 17 federal and 28 state constituencies spread across 80 local government areas, 575 registration areas/wards and 8,934 polling units involving 4,904,627 registered voters, out of which 4,613,291 PVCs have been collected.