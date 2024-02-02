Why I No Longer Read My DM – Iyabo Ojo

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has vowed to stop reading her direct messages (DM) on her social media handles.

The thespian explained that she made the decision to protect her sanity.

Ojo, who is known for speaking against ills in the society, lamented that her DMs are filled with people crying out for help.

She asserted that hardship, acute depression, insomnia, and drug intake are the vices causing insecurity, irrational behavior, and mental health in the society.

The thespian disclosed that her DM is a testimonial to these facts, hence, her decision to stay away from her DMs for some time.

She prayed that God grants the government the wisdom to do right by the people before it’s too late.

According to Ojo, “Hardship, causing acute depression, insomnia, an increase in drug intake, which is amounting to the huge volume of insecurity, irrational behavior, and mental health in our society …..

“My DM is a testimonial to these facts. Henceforth, I have to stop reading my DM’s ……. To protect my own sanity,

“May God grant our government the wisdom to do right by their people b4 it’s too late”.