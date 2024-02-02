Police Officer Killed As Gunmen Attack Patrol Team In Ebonyi

An officer of the Nigeria Police Force has been reportedly killed in a recent assault by gunmen on a patrol team in Ebonyi State.

In a statement issued in Abakaliki, the state capital, on Friday, the spokesperson for Ebonyi Command, Joshua Ukandu, revealed that the assailants engaged in a fierce exchange of gunfire with the police team in the Ngbo-Effium area of Ohaukwu Local Government Area in Ebonyi State.

Tragically, an officer died in the attack while another sustained injuries. According to Ukandu, a search is underway by the command operatives for the assailants.

“On 01/02/2024 at about 11:00 am, Operatives of the Command on patrol along Ngbo-Effium Road were attacked by armed hoodlums using an Ash coloured Toyota Sienna with registration number unknown.”

“The Commissioner of Police, Ebonyi State Police Command, CP Augustina Ogbodo, immediately dispatched tactical teams of the command to the scene.

“The team are on the trail of the hoodlums. Meanwhile, calm and normalcy have been restored to the area,” he said.

“The CP is using this medium to call on well-meaning individuals of the State to avail the Command with useful information that can lead to the arrest of the fleeing hoodlums while assuring them of the command’s unwavering commitment to the protection of lives and properties in the State,” the police mouthpiece said.