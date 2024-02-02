Pastor Jimmy Odukoya Prays For Super Eagles Of Nigeria Against Angola

Nollywood actor turn pastor, Jimmy Odukoya, has spared some time to pray for the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of the 2023 AFCON quarter-final clash with Angola.

At 6 p.m. later today, the Super Eagles of Nigeria will face Angola in the 2023 AFCON quarter-finals. The two teams have met eight times before now. In those meetings, Nigeria recorded three wins while Angola recorded two wins, and the rest ended in draws.

This means that Angola, who have recorded three wins and a draw in their four games at the 2023 AFCON, have a great chance of knocking out the Super Eagles to play in their first-ever semi-finals.

Hence, Pastor Jimmy Odukoya decided to make a video and share it on his X account ahead of the game to pray for the team. He specifically urged his followers to pray for Victor Osimhen, Samuel Chukwueze, and Moses Simon to score for Nigeria.

The pastor said: “My fellow Nigerians, we are here again, and today it is Angola. Last I heard the Antelope wants to come and feast where the Eagles have gathered. An Eagle can swoop down, but an Antelope cannot climb up to reach where the Eagles are.

“So this is the prayer point: Every angle the Angolans want to come from back to the sender, any shot that they shoot back to the sender. You see, God has brought us this far.

“God no go shame us. There is a reason why we have come this far. This is our year. So I need everybody to pray by faith. We have conquered the Antelope. The Eagles are gathering on the carcasses of the Antelopes. We will eat everything.

“The prayer point Father, every Osimhen, every Chukwueze, every Simon permanent sight inside that goal will score, Amen.”