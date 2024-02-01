Jose Peseiro’s Tactics, Lineup, Leaked Ahead Of Nigeria Vs Angola 2023 AFCON Clash

The Super Eagles‘ players that will execute the 2023 AFCON quarter-finals clash between Nigeria and Angola have been made public, including coach Jose Peseiro’s tactics.

This is coming over 24 hours before the Nigeria vs Angola clash, which is scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m. on Friday, February 2.

Naija News gathered that coach Jose Peseiro intends to maintain a similar lineup and tactics that were used to execute the round of 16 clash against Cameroon on Saturday.

Recall that during the start of the 2023 AFCON, the coach used the 4-3-3 formation, which didn’t work perfectly in the opening game against Equatorial Guinea. The game ended in a 1-1 draw.

After the game, the coach switched to the 3-4-3 formation for subsequent matches, which has worked perfectly.

Note that after the 1-1 draw with Equatorial Guinea, the Super Eagles have gone on to record a 1-0 win over Ivory Coast, a 1-0 win over Guinea-Bissau, and a 2-0 win over Cameroon using the same formation.

The same 3-4-3 formation will be used to execute the game against the highly attacking-minded Angola at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium, Abidjan, on Friday.

Pending any unforeseen circumstances or fitness issues, coach Jose Peseiro intends to stick with Stanley Nwabali in goal as he has been cleared fit to play.

Palancas Negras will have to deal with vice-captain William Troost-Ekong, Semi Ajayi, and Calvin Bassey in defense.

Ola Aina and Zaidu Sanusi will occupy the right and left-wing back roles, respectively, as the coach continues to prioritize keeping a tight defense.

Frank Onyeka and Alex Iwobi, who seem to have landed an irreplaceable partnership in midfield, will continue with that role on Friday.

As usual, Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen will lead the attack alongside Ademola Lookman of Atalanta and Moses Simon of Nantes.