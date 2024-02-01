Photos: Benue Man Marries Three Women On Same Day

A man identified as Tersugh Aondona, married three women, Blessing, Nancy, and Sulumshima, on the same day in Benue State.

Naija News learnt that the wedding was held on Wednesday night, January 31, 2024, at Lante Kukwagh Comprehensive Secondary School, Jato-Aka, Kwande Local Government Area of the state.

One Harry Nyam, who announced the wedding on Facebook, wrote: “January 31 is finally here. All roads lead to Jato Aka today for our man, Tersugh Aondona, AKA Aterry-baba.

“I just got in here, and the town looks set to host the biggest weddings ever held in the state. Congrats to you and your wives, bro. Very happy women. God, when?”

Another Facebook user, Waalawa Mbaikyor, wrote: “All roads lead to Turan-Jato-Aka tonight, the ancestral home of the Tiv nation as we all gather to celebrate our brother and his three tear leather wives.

“Of the three wives, one is Wan Utyomdu-Ihyarev, one is Wan Mbaterem Ukum and one is Wan Mbape Tor Ajio Ishangev-Ya.

“Our brother has captured the entire Tiv nation beginning from Kwande, MINDA and Sankera. We hope to celebrate the 4th and 5th Wives from Jemgbagh and Jechira.

“Congratulations to my brother, Or-U-Kuhwan Kasev Utar Yange Imom, High Chief Tersugh Aondona. I will be there tonight with the Jato-Aka people.”

However, in the photos that emerged online, the couple were seen adorned in traditional outfits as they posed for photographs during the marriage ceremony.

See the photos below,