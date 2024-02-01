PDP Sets Up Ward Caretaker Committees In Edo State

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has set up ward caretaker committees in Edo State.

According to a statement on Thursday by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the decision of the party is based on the provisions of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017).

He added that the Edo State Ward Caretaker Committees is approved to function for a period of 30 days, effective today, February 1, 2024.

Ologunagba said the decision of the NWC is predicated on the expiration of the tenure of the Edo State Ward Executive Committees today.

“Consequently, the NWC has approved the appointment of the outgoing Edo State Ward Executive Committees to function as Ward Caretaker Committees for a period of 30 days so as to avoid any vacuum in this very important organ of the Party in Edo State.

The NWC enjoins all Party leaders, critical stakeholders and members of the PDP in Edo State to be guided by this and continue to work together in the overall interest of the Party in the State,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship Screening Committee for Edo State has cleared all ten aspirants who appeared before it on Monday.

Naija News reports that the screening committee was headed by Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State and has four others as members.

Other members of the committee include the former Osun State deputy governor, Olusola Obada, Aminu Shagari, Afolabi Alimi, and Hassan Saleh.

Eight out of ten of the aspirants were on hand to receive their clearance certificates from the PDP National Organising Secretary, Capt. Umar Bature (Retd.), at the party’s National Secretariat, Abuja, on Tuesday.

Bature, in a chat with Vanguard, confirmed that all ten, aspirants were cleared apart from one aspirant, Balogun Sunday, who paid N5 million and obtained the expression of interest form.

According to Bature, the aspirant didn’t show up for screening because he did not buy the nomination forms.

The ten aspirants cleared are as follows:

1 Hon. OMOSEDE IGBINEDION

2 ANSLEM U. OJEZUA ESQ.

3 HON. FELIX E. AKHABUE

4 ASUERINME IGHODALO

5 HON. COMRADE PHILIPS SHAIBU

6 ARTHUR ESENE

7 OMOREGIE OGBEDIE IHAMA

8 AMB. PROF. MARTIN UHOMOIBH

9 OSARO OSAZE ONAIWU

10 UMORU ADIZETU HADIZAT