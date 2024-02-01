PDP Appoints Edward Adie As New PDI Boss

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved the appointment of Dr. Edward Adie as the Director-General of the Peoples Democratic Institute (PDI).

The party made this known in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, on Thursday in Abuja.

Naija News understands that the PDI is the organ of the PDP concerned with training, capacity-building, research and the development of democracy and leadership in good governance.

The PDP said the appointment of Adie, a university don from the University of Calabar, came after a painstaking interview and selection process by the PDI Governing Board.

The party, therefore, urged party stakeholders, public officials and policymakers to take advantage of the research data from the PDI for effective management of resources at their various levels of engagement.

The statement read in part, “Dr. Adie is a versatile researcher and expert in Nigerian Democracy, Political Communication and Development Discourse with over thirty-five research works published in both international and local platforms. He is also reputed to have organised several international and national academic conferences.

“He brings on board years of experience and research on democracy and political development to the PDI which has been repositioned to further provide the PDP with research-based data for enhanced democratic practice, electioneering and governance.

Story continues below advertisement

“It would be recalled that the PDI assisted in providing strategic roadmaps for the feats recorded by successive PDP administrations including building the Nigerian economy to become one of the fastest growing in the world between 1999 to 2015 and handing over a $550 billion economy to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2015.”