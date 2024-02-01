PDP Appoints Amina Arong As New Woman Leader

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appointed Amina Divine Arong as its new National Woman Leader.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, made this known in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Ologunagba said Arong, who holds a Diploma in Banking and Finance and a BSc in Accounting, will serve out the term of the late National Woman Leader, Prof. Stella Effah-Attoe, who died on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

He said Arong, from Cross River State, is the party’s former National Deputy Auditor, grassroots mobilizer, and leading women advocate.

The statement reads, “The new National Woman Leader brings on board to the national leadership of the PDP her intellectual capacity as well as experience, competence and vigour in mobilizing women for the party at both the state and national levels.

“The PDP notes with satisfaction Hon. Arong long-standing commitment to the growth of the party particularly her leading roles in the mobilization of several Party Women and Youth groups at various levels as well as in the conduct of Party Primaries and Congresses in several parts of the country.

Story continues below advertisement

“The PDP congratulates and tasks the new National Woman Leader to deploy her capacity and experience in working with other members of the National Working Committee for the continuing stability, growth and success of our great Party.”