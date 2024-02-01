OOU Best Graduating Students Get N8 Million Gift From Gov Abiodun

The Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, has awarded the sum of N8,000,000 to the top four best-graduating students of the Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye.

Naija News understands that the award was announced during the recent combined 32nd and 33rd convocation ceremony, clarifying that each of the students will receive N2 million.

The recent convocation encompassed the academic sessions of 2021/2022 and 2022/2023, and it witnessed the conferral of degrees, Postgraduate Diplomas, Master’s Degrees, and PhD awards to more than 15,000 deserving graduands across various disciplines.

The management of OOU had previously recognized three exceptional students, namely Talabi Ayomide from the Biochemistry Department, Adesanya Damilola from Pharmacology, and Aĺabi Ifeoluwa, who pursued Computer Engineering.

These outstanding individuals achieved a remarkable 4.86 CGPA, and in recognition of their exceptional academic performance, they were each presented with a cash reward of N2 million.

Governor Abiodun also declared a cash prize of N2m for Miss Adegoke Azeezat, a Pharmacology graduate who achieved the highest CGPA of 4.90 in the 2022/2023 academic session.

Additionally, the best graduate from each department will receive a cash reward of N500,000.

Deputy Noimot Salako-Oyedele, representing Abiodun, congratulated the graduands and assured them that the state government will continue to prioritize education by providing sufficient funding and support to produce highly skilled individuals who can contribute to the development of a strong and prosperous nation.

He, however, urged the students to be proud ambassadors of the university, saying, “As you are being released into the world, please note that your degree has equipped you with the necessary skills to be innovators and problem solvers.

“The business environment is evolving, and degrees acquired should not be seen as the end of your learning, but the onset of another vista in your lives”.

“I therefore charge you to brace yourself for a competitive work environment where what you consider excellent might not even be considered good; hence, you must aspire for the best.”

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Ayodeji Agboola, announced that his administration had been actively pursuing initiatives to enhance academic excellence and fulfil the university’s vision.

He mentioned that the university has introduced 10 new programs, including Medical Laboratory Science, Forensic Science, and Taxation, and has also established a Business School. Additionally, the Open and Distance Learning Centre is set to begin operations soon.

The primary goal of Agboola’s administration is to transform OOU into a world-class university that produces graduates who are catalysts for innovation, entrepreneurship, and global employment. This objective is outlined in a ten-year plan spanning from 2023 to 2033.

In his address to the graduates, Agboola congratulated them and encouraged them to seize the abundant opportunities that await them in the future. He emphasized the importance of using the knowledge they have acquired during their studies to make a positive impact on the world and to serve as proud ambassadors of the university.

The Vice-Chancellor expressed his gratitude to Governor Abiodun and Prof Toyin Ashiru-led Governing Board for their unwavering support and commitment to prioritizing quality education. He acknowledged that their dedication has contributed to the growth of academic excellence and infrastructure development within the university.

The occasion also included the conferral of an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Science upon the Akarigbo and paramount ruler of Remoland, Oba Adewale Ajayi, as well as Mosunmola Belo-Olusoga, the immediate past Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Board of the university.