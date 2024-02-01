Court Sacks Silas Onu As PDP Candidate For Ebonyi South Bye-election

The Federal High Court sitting in Abakaliki, on Thursday, sacked Silas Onu as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Ebonyi South senatorial bye-election.

The court, presided over by Justice Hyeladziya Ngajiwa, ruled that the PDP failed to uphold the required three-man ad-hoc and one-man national delegates who were mandated to vote in the primary election.

The Judge, therefore, ruled that Onu was not properly nominated as the candidate of the PDP for Saturday’s election.

It also ordered the immediate removal of Onu’s name from the portal of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Bye-Election: IGP Bans Security Aides Of VIPs From Polling Booths, Places Restriction On Vehicle Movement

Ahead of the bye-elections and run-offs scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 3, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has banned security aides to VIPs from polling boots.

Issuing this ban in a statement signed by Police spokesperson Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the IGP also placed a restriction on vehicle movements in the 26 states where the bye-elections and run-offs will be taking place.

Naija News reports that the the police explained that it took the decision to prevent interference.