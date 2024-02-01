Bye-Election: IGP Bans Security Aides Of VIPs From Polling Booths, Places Restriction On Vehicle Movement

Ahead of the bye-elections and run offs scheduled to take place on Saturday, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun has banned security aides to VIPs from polling boots.

Issuing this ban in a statement singed by Police spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the IGP also placed a restriction on vehicle movements in the 26 states where the bye-elections and run offs will be taking place.

Naija News reports that the the police explained that it took the decision to prevent interference.

“Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has mandated a restriction of vehicular movement from 12 a.m. to 6 p.m. on election day in 26 states holding run-off and bye-elections on Saturday, February 3, 2024. Essential services like INEC officials, accredited media, and emergency responders are exempted. The IGP also bans security aides to VIPs from polling booths and state-owned security outfits from election security management, aiming to prevent interference. Emphasizing the commitment to a secure electoral process, the IGP urges responsible conduct and warns of legal consequences for disruptions. Citizens are encouraged to report any suspicious activities to specified authorities,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lagos State has received the sensitive materials required for the Surulere Federal Constituency I by-election scheduled for Saturday, February 3rd.

These materials were collected from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) today, Naija News reports.

Confirming the development during a press conference, the Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Prof. Ayobami Salami, emphasized that the Commission is fully prepared for the upcoming election.