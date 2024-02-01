I Have No Problem With Being Called Wike’s Servant – APC Chieftain, Tony Okocha

Chairman of the Rivers State All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Committee, Tony Okocha, has said he sees nothing wrong in being called the lackey of the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

He insisted that the ruling party would not have won the presidential election in Rivers if not for Wike’s timely intervention.

Okocha made the submission during an interview with The Sun.

According to him, Wike has the Midas touch, and his name politically cures malaria.

He said, “APC would not have won the presidential election in Rivers State if not because of Wike. We lost almost all the legislative seats but won the presidential. Wike is the magic wand. He has the Midas touch, and till tomorrow, like or hate him, his name politically cures malaria.

“Those saying he is stoking fire in the PDP should know that the party is already like a Fuji House of Commotion. The problem of the PDP is just ego. They are the architect of their problem in failing to manage the leadership crisis that rocked the party during the general elections last year. The party is still in serious crisis to date.”

When asked how he felt about people referring to him as Wike’s lackey, he replied that he sees nothing wrong in their opinion.

The APC stalwart insisted that he owes no one any apology

“What is wrong with that? I don’t owe anybody any apology. There is nothing wrong with that. The man you are talking about is the person who helped APC to win the presidential election.

“I have taken to the podium and even the streets a million times to beg Wike to come to the APC. I have used the words, come to Macedonia and help us. We have been begging him to come to the APC,” he said.