Court Remands Adeleke’s Appointee For Murder

A Federal High Court in Osogbo, Osun State, on Thursday, ordered the remand of Olalekan Oyeyemi, a member of the Osun Park Management System, at the Ile-Ife Correctional Centre.

Known as ‘Emir’ and appointed by Governor Ademola Adeleke, Oyeyemi faced an 11-count charge brought against him by the Nigeria Police Force.

The charges stem from a 2023 incident where Oyeyemi was arrested by the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Osun State Police Command for allegedly beating a man into a coma.

During the court session, Edmund Biriomoni, Oyeyemi’s counsel, raised concerns about the court’s jurisdiction and challenged the counts related to murder in the charge against his client.

The prosecution, led by Umar Usman from the Force Headquarters, Abuja, sought the court’s permission to withdraw a previously filed charge and replace it with an amended charge dated January 31, 2024.

Despite accepting the amended charge, the defence counsel attempted to verbally object to counts 4 to 11 but was advised by Justice Nathaniel Ayo-Emmanuel to file a formal application.

Justice Ayo-Emmanuel approved the substitution of the charge and remanded Oyeyemi, setting the stage for further legal arguments.

The matter has been adjourned until March 5, as the court awaits the formal objection from the defense regarding the amended charge.