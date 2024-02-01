Bandits Demand N290 Million, Food Items, Bedsheets Other Items To Release 7 Abducted Abuja Residents

Bandits are reportedly demanding the sum of N290 million, food items, drugs, bedsheets and other items as ransom for the release of abducted seven residents of Kuduru, a neighbouring community in Bwari Area Council, Abuja.

Naija News learnt that the victims, including a pregnant woman and three children, who have spent over one month in captivity, were abducted at Kuduru Extension.

A community leader, who did not want to be named, in an interview with Daily Trust, said the bandits threatened to kill two out of the victims if the N290m was not paid on time.

The community leader also pleaded with the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun and the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, to rescue the hostages.

He said, “They have reached out to us to bring N290 million to secure their release or that they will kill two of them. We have a pregnant woman and three children among them.

“They asked us to bring bags of rice, packs of noodles, cough syrups, antibiotics, bedsheets and cardigans. They insist that the N290 million ransom must be completed for them to let our people go.

“We know that they are trying their best, but we plead with them to rescue our families. We understand that these people are already falling sick in captivity because of the harsh weather and the treatment there.”