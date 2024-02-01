AFCON: NASS Principal Officers, Committee Members To Watch Super Eagles In Cote d’Ivoire

The principal officers of the National Assembly are set to visit Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, ahead of the crucial quarter-final match between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Palancas Negras of Angola at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations to cheer on the Nigerian team.

The chairman of the Senate Committee on Sports, Senator Kawu Sumaila, announced this while briefing journalists on Wednesday in Abuja.

Recall Naija News reports that the Super Eagles secured victory over the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon during the round of 16, earning them a spot in the quarter-finals at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium.

He mentioned that in addition to the principal officers, the National Assembly joint Committees on Sports will also journey to Abidjan to show their support for the Super Eagles.

“I am happy with the performance of the Nigerian team at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

“The principal officers of the National Assembly and the two Committees on Sports will also be in Cote d’Ivoire to watch the quarter-finals with Angola,” Sumaila said.

Speaking on the fate of the coach of the Super Eagles, Jose Peseiro, the lawmaker, said, “We will look at it after the competition; I am sure of victory for the Super Eagles against Angola”.