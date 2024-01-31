Remi Tinubu, Shettima’s Wife Visit Aisha Buhari (Photos)

The First Lady of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu and the wife of the Vice President, Hajia Nana Shettima, have visited former First Lady Aisha Buhari at her residence.

This was confirmed by Mrs Tinubu in a short statement via X on Wednesday.

According to her, she and the Vice President’s wife were at the residence of the former First Lady on a courtesy visit to welcome her back home after her stay with her daughter to nurse her new grandchild.

Mrs Tinubu wrote: “It was a pleasure for me and the wife of the Vice President, Hajia Nana Shettima to be at the residence of Former First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Her Excellency, Dr. Aisha Buhari to welcome her back home after her stay with her daughter to nurse her new grandchild.

“May God bless the new baby, her parents, and the grandparents.”

See the photos.

