Swear In 16 APC Lawmakers, APC Tells Plateau Speaker

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on the Speaker of the Plateau State Assembly to immediately swear in the 16 APC lawmakers adjudged by the Court of Appeal as the duly elected members of the Plateau State House of Assembly

Making this call in a statement released by its national publicity secretary, Felix Morka, APC knocked the Plateau Assembly speaker for delaying the swearing-in of the lawmakers.

Naija News reports that the party argued that the refusal of the House to swear in the 16 lawmakers was undemocratic and violently contemptuous of the authority of the Court of Appeal, the highest court for the determination of election petition matters as it concerns the House of Assembly

APC, in the statement, “denounced the failure or refusal of the Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly to swear in 16 APC House Members adjudged by the Court of Appeal as the duly elected members of the Plateau State House of Assembly. The intransigence of the Speaker and the Governor of the state in this matter is wrong, undemocratic and violently contemptuous of the authority of the Court of Appeal, the highest court for the determination of election petition matters as it concerns the House of Assembly. The NWC urges the Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly to swear in the members without further delay in the interest of peace in the good State of Plateau.”

Naija News had earlier reported that the Court of Appeal dismissed 16 lawmakers who were elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). However, the controversies surrounding the Plateau state election struggle heightened after the Supreme Court overturned the Court of Appeal’s decision to affirm the election of the state governor, Caleb Mutfwang. However, nothing could be done for the 16 sacked lawmakers, whose fate had been sealed by the Court of Appeal.