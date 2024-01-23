BREAKING: Police Teargas 16 Sacked Plateau PDP Lawmakers

Members of the Plateau State House of Assembly from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were subjected to tear gas by armed police officers on Tuesday.

This action occurred after the Court of Appeal ousted the 16 lawmakers.

Recall that Naija News reported that the sacked Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmakers from Plateau State vowed to resume their legislative duties today.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, the legislators and their supporters gathered at the Rayfield Old Government House in Jos, intending to resume plenary.

During their preparations for the session, the police and other security personnel seized control of the Government House premises, barring the dismissed lawmakers from entering the House of Assembly chambers.

Despite this, the legislators remained steadfast in their refusal to leave the premises.

Story continues below advertisement

Further information will be provided later.