Sacked Plateau PDP Lawmakers Pursue Reinstatement In Court

The 16 sacked members of the Plateau State House of Assembly, representing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have filed an appeal with the Court of Appeal, aiming to overturn the previous ruling of the same court which invalidated their elections.

Naija News recalls that the Court of Appeal nullified the election of all PDP lawmakers in the State Assembly, citing the party’s purported lack of structure to endorse candidates in the election.

Nevertheless, the ousted legislators claim their status as members of the House remains intact following the Supreme Court’s decision affirming the election of Governor Caleb Mutfwang, whose case was also invalidated at the Court of Appeal.

They interpret the Supreme Court’s ruling as a vindication of their position.

In their motion on notice, with suit No: CA/J/33M/2024 and CA/J/31/M/2024, the dismissed lawmakers, including Bala Fwanje Ndat and Datugun Paul Naankot, among others, argue that pursuant to Order 6, Rule 1 of the Court of Appeal, 2021, they should be reinstated into the House.

As part of their requests presented by their counsel, Garba Paul, SAN, they contended that both the election tribunal and the Court of Appeal lacked jurisdiction over the subject matter.

The dismissed legislators asserted that their argument, as outlined in the motions, was based on the fact that “the judgement of the Court delivered on the 24th day of November, 2023, is a nullity.”

They are seeking “An order setting aside the decision of this Honourable court in appeal No. CA/J/EP/PL/SHA/62/2023, Dagogot Karyt Owen & Anor Vs Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), & Ors on 24th November, 2023, per E.O Williams-Dawodu, Abdul-Azez Waziri and E.O Abang, JCA.”

They argued that the Supreme Court’s verdict, which upheld the nomination and sponsorship of Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, renders it necessary for the Court of Appeal to overturn its previous judgment.

Naija News recalls that the lawmakers previously attempted to rejoin the House of Assembly, a move that almost incited a political crisis in the state.

Presently, members of the APC who benefited from the Court of Appeal’s ruling have not been sworn in by the House Speaker, Gabriel Dewan Kudagbena.

The Speaker’s decision is based on conflicting court orders.