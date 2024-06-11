Reps Speaker, Wase Begs NASS For Intervention On Non-swearing In Of Plateau Lawmakers

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Idris Wase, has called for the urgent intervention of the National Assembly regarding the non-swearing-in of certain newly elected members of the Plateau State House of Assembly.

Naija News reports that in 2023, the Court of Appeal, while hearing appeals arising from judgments of the Plateau State Election Tribunal, made decisions that led to the nullification of the Certificates of Return of 16 incumbent members of the state House of Assembly.

Furthermore, the appellate court directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue Certificates of Return to the newly elected members.

In compliance with the order of the Appeal Court and relying on Section 72 (1) of the Electoral Act of 2022, INEC duly issued the Certificates of Return to the new members.

The Deputy Speaker, in a statement released on Tuesday, emphasized that the members-elect of the state Assembly have fulfilled all the legal requirements as stipulated in Section 94 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 and Section 72 (1) of the Electoral Act, 2022.

Expressing concern, Wase highlighted that the remaining members-elect of the state Assembly are being compelled to submit resignation letters accompanied by court affidavits, as a prerequisite for their swearing-in, which he views as a mockery of democracy.

This, he said, is particularly disheartening as Nigeria is currently celebrating 25 years of uninterrupted democracy.

He added: “Concerned that the current situation, where some of the new members were selected and sworn in by the Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly while others have not been sworn in, contradicts the principles of fairness and justice that our electoral laws seek to uphold

“Disturbed that failure to address the delays or biases in the swearing-in of these new Members Elect is a total denial of the voices of other constituencies in Plateau State and undermines our commitment to justice, fairness, and the principles of democracy and poised a threat to security in the State.

“We urge the Leadership of the National Assembly to intervene and ensure that the remaining Members Elect of the Plateau State House of Assembly are sworn for the purpose of equity, fairness and justice.”