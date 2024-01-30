Oluomo Walks Out On Investigative Committee, Lawmakers Swear In New Speaker

The Ogun State House of Assembly has ratified the impeachment of the former speaker of the house, Olakunle Oluomo.

All the 22 members present at the plenary on Tuesday voted in support of the impeachment.

Naija News understands that Oluomo had insisted that some of the committee members do not have the right to be a member of the committee to investigate him since they were among the 18 members who originally signed the impeachment notice.

However, the committee turned down the speaker’s request and he subsequently walked out.

Musefiu Lamidi (APC-Ado Odo Ota 11), who read the report of the committee set up to investigate the allegations levelled against the former speaker, stated that Oluomo walked out on the committee to avoid answering further questions.

Lamidi, while speaking at the plenary, explained that the committee made it clear to the former speaker that they were not on a witch-hunting mission but for a fair hearing on allegations levelled against him.

He said, “Having observed that the committee turned down his request, he walked out on the committee to avoid responding to further questions from the committee.

“The committee observed that the attitude of the speaker shows that he has no regard for the committee and by extension the House of Assembly.

“His attitude is a clear admittance of the allegations contained in the impeachment notice served on him which includes financial impropriety, high-handedness and lack of focus among others.”

Lamidi said that the committee found him guilty of all allegations levelled against him and consequently recommended that he should be impeached.

Lamidi, thereafter, moved the motion for the adoption of the report, which was seconded by Oluseun Adesanya (PDP-Ijebu Nort-East).

The deputy speaker threw the resolution back to the house and the 22 members in attendance affirmed the removal of Oluomo as the speaker through the majority vote.

“With the majority vote of 22 members, I hereby confirm that Oluomo stands Impeached and removed as the speaker of the Ogun House of Assembly,” she said.

Adegoke Adeyanju (APC-Yewa North 1), thereafter, nominated Oludaisi Elemide (APC-Odeda) as the new speaker and seconded by Adeniran Ademola (APC-Sagamu11).

Elemide took the Oath of Office and was officially sworn-in to replace the impeached Speaker.